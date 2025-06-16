Douglas: A few quiet days before Friday storms

Minnesota is north of traditional “Tornado Alley,” but we do live in Tornado Cul-de-sac. Based on NOAA data from 1991 to 2020, an average of 46 tornadoes touch down every year. Mercifully, 99% of Minnesota tornadoes are relatively weak (EF0 to EF2), but honestly any tornado is a big deal.
Tornado lingo can be confusing, and in the wake of Monday’s outbreak, here’s a quick refresher. A “Watch” means watch out, conditions aloft are ripe. “Warnings” are issued for counties or portions of counties when a tornado is observed on Doppler radar or by trained Skywarn weather observers or law enforcement. Rare “Tornado Emergencies” mean an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation where a confirmed large and destructive tornado is ongoing or imminent, often impacting a densely populated area.
Dry (quiet) weather returns Tuesday into Thursday, with more strong storms firing Friday and Friday night. A hot front pushes temperatures to 90 degrees or beyond this weekend, with dew points in the 70s. It may feel like 100 degrees. Instant dog days!