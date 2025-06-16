Douglas: A few quiet days before Friday storms

Tornado lingo can be confusing, and in the wake of Monday’s outbreak, here’s a quick refresher. A “Watch” means watch out, conditions aloft are ripe. “Warnings” are issued for counties or portions of counties when a tornado is observed on Doppler radar or by trained Skywarn weather observers or law enforcement. Rare “Tornado Emergencies” mean an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation where a confirmed large and destructive tornado is ongoing or imminent, often impacting a densely populated area.