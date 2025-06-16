Weather

Douglas: A few quiet days before Friday storms

By Paul Douglas

June 16, 2025 at 10:31PM

Minnesota is north of traditional “Tornado Alley,” but we do live in Tornado Cul-de-sac. Based on NOAA data from 1991 to 2020, an average of 46 tornadoes touch down every year. Mercifully, 99% of Minnesota tornadoes are relatively weak (EF0 to EF2), but honestly any tornado is a big deal.

Tornado lingo can be confusing, and in the wake of Monday’s outbreak, here’s a quick refresher. A “Watch” means watch out, conditions aloft are ripe. “Warnings” are issued for counties or portions of counties when a tornado is observed on Doppler radar or by trained Skywarn weather observers or law enforcement. Rare “Tornado Emergencies” mean an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation where a confirmed large and destructive tornado is ongoing or imminent, often impacting a densely populated area.

Dry (quiet) weather returns Tuesday into Thursday, with more strong storms firing Friday and Friday night. A hot front pushes temperatures to 90 degrees or beyond this weekend, with dew points in the 70s. It may feel like 100 degrees. Instant dog days!

Paul Douglas

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

