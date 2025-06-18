Douglas: Summer arrives with a heat wave in tow

Happy almost summer! While meteorological summer began on June 1, astronomical summer arrives at 9:42 p.m. Friday. However, we’ve already seen our earliest sunrise of the year back on June 15, at 5:27 a.m. Meanwhile, the amount of daylight also peaks on Friday at 15 hours, 35 minutes and 53 seconds, meaning it’s only downhill from here. Enjoy summer while it lasts!
Ready for a real taste of summer? After some storm chances to end the week, including the potential of severe weather on Friday … well, Glenn Frey said it best: “The heat is on.”
Highs will climb into the mid-90s this weekend in the Twin Cities metro area, with the potential of a record high on Saturday. With muggy conditions in place, feels-like temperatures will reach the 100s on Saturday and the upper 90s on Sunday.
As the heat bubble responsible for our 90s pushes east next week, we’ll find ourselves on the periphery of it. That will mean a cool-down, with metro highs in the 70s, but it also will bring back the potential for multiple rounds of storms with heavy rainfall.