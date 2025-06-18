Douglas: Summer arrives with a heat wave in tow

Happy almost summer! While meteorological summer began on June 1, astronomical summer arrives at 9:42 p.m. Friday. However, we’ve already seen our earliest sunrise of the year back on June 15, at 5:27 a.m. Meanwhile, the amount of daylight also peaks on Friday at 15 hours, 35 minutes and 53 seconds, meaning it’s only downhill from here. Enjoy summer while it lasts!