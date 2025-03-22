Weather

Douglas: Rain on Sunday, with wild weather swings in week ahead

Don’t put the snow boots away just yet.

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 22, 2025 at 8:32PM

“Every spring is the only spring, a perpetual astonishment” wrote English novelist Ellis Peters. Frankly, I’m astonished when Minnesota experiences an authentic spring. This year may come close with a rash of 60s and even a few 70s into early April, but I’m not removing my driveway stakes just yet. Nope. Why tempt fate?

Two separate “snow events” are shaping up for the week ahead. Sunday’s storm tracks from Sioux Falls to Green Bay, dropping mostly rain on the metro, but a few slushy inches may accumulate over roughly the northern half of Minnesota. By late in the week temperatures surge into the 60s (plan your tee time for Friday) before the next storm tapping moisture from the Gulf of Mexico spreads a mix of rain, ice and snow into Minnesota. This far out, confidence levels are low, but preliminary models suggest significant snow, especially north of MSP, one week from today.

All these temperature flip-flops mean more wind; so far 10 days in March with gusts over 30 mph, according to climatologist and meteorologist Mark Seeley.

Paul Douglas

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

