Douglas: Rain on Sunday, with wild weather swings in week ahead

Two separate “snow events” are shaping up for the week ahead. Sunday’s storm tracks from Sioux Falls to Green Bay, dropping mostly rain on the metro, but a few slushy inches may accumulate over roughly the northern half of Minnesota. By late in the week temperatures surge into the 60s (plan your tee time for Friday) before the next storm tapping moisture from the Gulf of Mexico spreads a mix of rain, ice and snow into Minnesota. This far out, confidence levels are low, but preliminary models suggest significant snow, especially north of MSP, one week from today.