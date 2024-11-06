Donald Trump's transition starts now. Here's how it will work

Trump said at his victory party early Wednesday that former presidential hopeful and anti-vaccination activist Robert Kennedy Jr. will be tapped to ''help make America healthy again,'' adding that ''we're going to let him go to it.'' Ahead of the election, Trump didn't reject Kennedy's calls to end fluoridated water. Trump has also pledged to make South African-born Elon Musk, a vocal supporter of the Trump campaign, a secretary of federal ''cost-cutting,'' and the Tesla CEO has suggested he can find trillions of dollars in government spending to wipe out.