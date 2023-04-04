Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign. Trump's indictment in a lower Manhattan courtroom marked the first time in U.S. history that a former president has faced criminal charges. Read the charging document and the statement of facts against Trump below.

Charges:

Statement of facts:

