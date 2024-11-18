Do squirrels’ brains expand to remember where they put their nuts?

Lingering crabapples and berries add dots of color to the November landscape. Watch the ground in northern Minnesota, especially in areas favored by conifers and thick mosses, and you also might spot the red berries and leathery leaves of American wintergreen. Also known as teaberry or checkerberry, the aromatic oil in its leaves flavor teas, candy (including old-school Pepto-pink lozenges and Clark’s teaberry gum), and have been used as medicine. The berries and leaves contain methyl salicylate, a compound related to aspirin.