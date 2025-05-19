Why are stinky piles of rotting carp dotting lakeshores around Minnesota?

Cathy Mackiewicz’s dog was pulling harder than usual, its nose pointed toward a natural pit containing 15 green fish on the side of the road, about a quarter mile away from Bone Lake in Scandia.
She saw puncture wounds in several of the carp, some of which were the size of her 10-pound Jack Russell terrier. The smell emitting from the pit was horrid, she recalled.
“I was so surprised to see a big pile of fish,” she said. “It smelled like something was rotting. It was gross.”
Around the state, rotting piles of carp have been reported on social media and to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) over the last few months. Todd VanderWeyst, DNR conservation officer for the Paynesville area, estimates he received about a dozen calls for fish dumping this spring.
“There’s one spot in particular where the landowner has had enough,” he said. “[The fishers] shoot the fish and pull them up on shore and leave it there ... it’s so nasty down there, the shoreline is literally crawling with maggots and it stinks.”
The culprits killing the fish and leaving them in piles are likely irresponsible bow fishers, VanderWeyst said.
Bowfishing season starts in the spring, when vegetation around lakes is low and carp are in shallow waters, VanderWeyst said. Most of the fish in the piles are common carp, he said. The invasive species of fish were intentionally introduced as game fish in the 1880s, according to the DNR’s website.
Common carp are one of the most damaging aquatic invasive species, diminishing water quality and the number of aquatic plants consumed by waterfowl and other fish, according to the University of Minnesota.