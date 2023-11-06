The iconic golden arches are set to make a comeback in Minneapolis' Dinkytown neighborhood, nearly three years after McDonald's closed its popular two-floor restaurant near the University of Minnesota to make way for an upscale mixed-use apartment complex.

And it's opening this week at the same place — on the street level of the recently built Identity Dinkytown, 407 15th Av. SE., according to the Minnesota Daily, which first reported the return of the Dinkytown McDonald's.

Unlike its predecessor, the new McDonald's will not feature a drive-thru option. Instead, all orders will be handled digitally through touchscreen kiosks.

Known locally as "Drunk Don's" because it was a favorite stop after an evening of drinking, the former Dinkytown McDonald's was built in 1963 and had been a beloved fixture for students and residents in the neighborhood for nearly six decades.

For many, including new Americans, the popular fast-food chain served as more than an affordable dining option. It also provided a place of refuge and a spot where they could unwind after a hectic day.