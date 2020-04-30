Dig if you will this picture: Prince music 24/7. Sirius XM will debut the Prince Channel on Friday – and it will be free through May 31.

It is one of nine new artist-dedicated channels Sirius XM is instituting in May. Others will showcase David Bowie, the Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Guns N’ Roses, Led Zeppelin, Metallica, George Strait and an expanded Rolling Stones channel.

The Prince Channel will include playlists curated by Purple associates Sheila E. and Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. Also featured will be a 2005 demo that Prince himself made for a proposed two-hour Sirius program with host DJ Rashida and comic Katt Williams.

The channel is expected to feature Prince music from throughout his career, including live and studio recordings from his vaunted vault at Paisley Park.

The Prince Channel is authorized by his estate. All the new channels are being done with the cooperation of the artists’ representatives.

Sirius XM has other channels dedicated to particular stars, including the Beatles, Bruce Springsteen, Elvis Presley, Tom Petty, Pearl Jam, Garth Brooks, Pitbull, Diplo, Kirk Franklin, Eminem and Frank Sinatra.

The Prince Channel will be available on the SiriusXM app in the hip-hop/R&B category.

For more info, go to siriusxm.com/new-channels.