The Como Park Zoo and Conservatory's corpse flower has begun to unfurl and is "starting to stink up the North Garden," Como posted on Thursday morning.

"Horace" the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory's corpse flower has kept spectators guessing for days after Como posted that it could bloom as early as Sunday.

With news that the plant was progressing, more than 900 people tuned into the livestream around 8:30 Thursday morning, and the plant's online fans cheered and made plans to visit.

Corpse flowers are endangered and only grow in the wild in Sumatra. The malodorous monster of a plant — Horace is more than 4 feet tall — gets its name from the smell it emits when it's blooming, a feature that attracts pollinators. The stink lasts about 12 hours, and the bloom eventually collapses.

Corpse flowers do not bloom on a predictable cycle. Instead, they bloom when they have stored enough energy in an underground "corm."

Horace and another corpse flower have been at Como since 2019. This is the first time either has bloomed. The conservatory previously had other corpse flower plants.