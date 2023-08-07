DFL State Rep. Dan Wolgamott of St. Cloud was cited Monday with two misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated after tests showed he had a blood alcohol level of 0.09% last month, above the legal limit of 0.08%.

The Kanabec County prosecutor released notice of the charges, filed in that county, and declined further comment. Wolgamott is charged with fourth-degree driving while impaired and operating a vehicle with an alcohol level above the legal limit within two hours.

In a written statement, the 32-year-old restated that he was pulled over after attending a wedding celebration outside of Mora. He also said he has taken steps "to ensure nothing like this ever happens again."

He has taken six separate chemical health assessments and received risk scores of zero; all indicated he does not have an alcohol use disorder, Wolgamott's statement said.

He also participated in a Mothers' Against Drunk Driving victim panel where he heard "heart-breaking stories about the fatal and tragic consequences of drunk driving" and took an eight-hour alcohol education class, Wolgamott said.

"I want to reiterate my wholehearted apology to my family, my friends, my colleagues, and my constituents, and once again express my gratitude to the law enforcement officers who made sure I got home safe," he wrote. "I take full responsibility for my actions, and I ask for your forgiveness."

Wolgamott is in his third term and serves as speaker pro tempore, a role that sees him preside over House floor sessions when DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman is absent.

He was arrested July 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated by a state trooper who observed his vehicle swerving. According to the incident report, the trooper was looking for the vehicle after a report of a person drinking in a liquor store parking lot.

The legislator also was driving with expired registration and lacked a front plate on his 2020 black Lincoln Continental MKZ, according to the incident report.

Security camera footage from the North Country Bottle Shop in Mora purportedly shows Wolgamott pulling up to the store, entering and leaving a few minutes later with a brown bag and beverage case.

As he placed the items in his trunk, Wolgamott appeared to pull out a large bottle containing a clear liquid and take a chug, according to footage provided to the Star Tribune. He then placed the bottle back in his trunk, got into his car and drove away. He was pulled over by the State Patrol within minutes. He has declined comment on the video.

After his arrest, Wolgamott was briefly booked into the Kanabec County jail on suspicion of fourth-degree DWI. The citation with the two charges was mailed to him.

Another state representative, Republican Matt Grossell of Clearbrook, was cited in February for drunken driving. He recently agreed to plead guilty to the fourth-degree charge.

No court date is set but he is expected to appear by Sept. 6.