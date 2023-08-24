Downtown Minneapolis office sales have been a rarity in the past three years, but United Properties notched two just last month.

One week after the $225 million office sale of the new RBC Gateway tower on Nicollet Mall, United found a buyer for its former headquarters in Gaviidae Common, a mixed-use building that was once a luxury retail destination.

New Zealand-based Zuru paid $4.15 million in cash for 26,703 square feet of office space, known as Suite C, on the fourth floor of the building. The deal included $100,000 in office furniture.

Zuru, a consumer-goods company that does business with Target Corp., declined to comment on the deal.

The building's parking, which a separate entity owns, was not included. Nor did it include an office condo on the third floor of the building that United Properties also owns, said listing agent Tom Tracy of Cushman and Wakefield.

"It's a very well-located space," Tracy said. "It's a unique opportunity in a mixed-use building that's evolved."

Once completed in 1989, Gaviidae was superlative in several ways. Star architect Cesar Pelli designed the building, which was home to Saks Fifth Avenue and several other high-end retailers. It also occupies a prime location across from IDS Tower, which Pelli also designed, at the corner of South Seventh Street and Nicollet Avenue.

The 443,000-square-foot project was one of several attempts at bringing high-end retail downtown. Saks Fifth Avenue became a discount store in 2005 and closed in 2015. Across the street and connected by skyway, phase two of the project opened in 1991 and included a Neiman Marcus store, which closed in 2013.

Today, the mixed-use building's main retail anchor is downtown's only drugstore: Walgreens. The building is also home to the Dayton YMCA, which moved into the upper three floors of the building in 2016.

Tracy, who is executive director of Cushman's investor services group and the lead in its Minneapolis CBD agency leasing business, represented United on the sale.

Chris Wold, vice president of asset management for United Properties, said the company's third-floor space is currently vacant, but the company is marketing it for sale or lease with Cushman and Wakefield.

The latest sale is a small win for the north end of Nicollet Mall, which has a glut of vacant retail space and is still saddled with a massive office sublease space in the City Center building that Target vacated at the beginning of the pandemic.