Vikings at Lions: Noon Sunday at Ford Field (Ch. 9, 100.3-FM)

ABOUT THE LIONS

• The Lions (5-7) have won four of the last five games after building a 30-6 lead against the Jaguars in last week's 40-14 win at Ford Field. A potent Detroit offense topped 400 yards for the fourth time this season, including against the Vikings in their 28-24 comeback win on Sept. 25 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

• Running back D'Andre Swift retook the lead role over teammate Jamaal Williams, who has a league-high 14 rushing touchdowns. Swift had 18 touches for 111 yards and a touchdown against the Jaguars. The Lions backfield remains a committee, but the talented Swift looks healthy again while quarterback Jared Goff is taking care of the football. The Lions have three turnovers to nine takeaways in this 4-1 stretch.

• The Lions defense, at least statistically, had its best game last week holding Jacksonville to just 266 yards and 14 points. Quarterbacks have thrown for fewer yards since the Lions made a change at defensive backs coach six weeks ago, firing Aubrey Pleasant and promoting safeties coach Brian Duker, and since cornerback Jerry Jacobs returned to the starting lineup. Cornerback Amani Oruwariye, who was flagged six times against the Vikings in Week 3, is now a reserve.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT | WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

• St. Brown, the standout 2021 fourth-round pick, has played each NFC North foe three times in his young NFL career, and averages the most yards — 74.7 — against the Vikings. That includes a game-winning score on the final play against the Vikings last year and six grabs for 73 yards in the Week 3 meeting.

• St. Brown, the younger brother of Bears receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, is a versatile target. The shifty receiver began his career mostly in the slot, but he's since been moved all over the formations while topping 100 receiving yards in three of the last four games.

• St. Brown on the Lions' upward trajectory: "Compared to last year, I knew this was a completely different team. But when you show it, when you put it on the field for everyone to see. I'm excited for the next five weeks to see what we can do. We want to go on a run. We want to shake some things up. But even moving forward, even next year, I think Detroit's in good hands."

COACH SPEAK | Dan Campbell

• Campbell, 46, is in his second season as Lions head coach with a 8-20-1 record (.293) and no playoff appearances. He spent nine seasons as an NFL tight end for four teams, including the Lions from 2006-2008.

• The former Dolphins and Saints tight ends coach is overseeing a productive Lions offense with coordinator Ben Johnson. Entering Week 14, the Lions offense ranks sixth in scoring and seventh in yardage. Detroit hasn't had a top-10 finish in both since 2011.

• Campbell on facing ex-Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson in the Vikings offense: "Certainly we've got a good feel of who he is as a player. ... They've used him very similarly to the way we used him. Probably a little bit more on intermediate routes than even us, because of course they've got [Justin] Jefferson over there."