How is everybody doing?

Elmo asked. The internet shrieked back. Not so great, Elmo. Could be better, Elmo.

Sesame Street's favorite little red monster asks a lot of questions across his various social media accounts. Do you know your ABCs? Have you ever tried singing to flowers? Did you know Elmo loves you to the moon and back?

But it was this post that brought thousands running to trauma dump on a muppet.

Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?

The world is burning around us, Elmo.

Hey Elmo, just had a birthday but feeling kind of lonely. They raised the rent again — can I come live with you on Sesame Street? (Elmo says he would love that.) Thanks for checking in, Elmo.

There were flaming pizzas spewing off a conveyor belt from the Domino's account. Oreos was out of milk.

The original post was three days ago, but even in Minnesota – home of Lake Elmo – internet searches are surging for the little monster who asked the big question. Because when was the last time anyone asked you how you were doing? When was the last time we checked in on each other?

"Wow! Elmo is glad he asked!" Elmo posted on Tuesday. "Elmo learned that it is important to ask a friend how they are doing. Elmo will check in again soon, friends! Elmo loves you.❤️ #EmotionalWellBeing"

And the responses keep coming. On Tuesday, the president of the United States checked in with Elmo and his anxious nation.

"I know how hard it is some days to sweep the clouds away and get to sunnier days," President Joe Biden responded to Elmo's query. "Our friend Elmo is right: We have to be there for each other, offer our help to a neighbor in need, and above all else, ask for help when we need it.

"Even though it's hard," he added, "you're never alone."

Elmo isn't the only one who wants to know how you're doing. If you're struggling, call or text the 988 crisis line any time. The state of Minnesota has a great list of resources at www.health.state.mn.us/people/mentalhealth.html.

It's been a rough couple of years. It's OK if you're not feeling OK.
















