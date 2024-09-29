Derek Falvey, Rocco Baldelli to return for 2025 season despite Twins missing playoffs

“Rocco is my manager,” Falvey said. “We do a decent job most days, or at least I try, to keep a steadiness in the way we go about our business. But behind the scenes, we’ve been gutted during this process trying to figure out how we fix it. That’s led to sleepless nights and challenging conversations and one-on-one conversations between he and I that will stay one on one, but have been at times really digging deep and trying to figure out how to fix it. I believe in his process, I believe in him, I believe in the partnership I have with him. That is how I feel and ultimately, that’s the way we’re going to go forward.”