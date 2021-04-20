Attorneys for the prosecution and defense made their closing arguments Monday in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the killing of George Floyd on May 25, 2020. The jury deliberated Monday evening and Tuesday before announcing a verdict had been reached. Here is an overview of each count, all of which are felonies.

In order to reach a verdict of guilty or not guilty, the jury must be unanimous. Because the charges stem from a single act, any sentences will run concurrently. Presumptive sentences, according to state sentencing guidelines, are included for each count. However, prosecutors have said they plan to seek an "aggravated sentence" above recommended guidelines because of the "particular cruelty" shown to Floyd. In Minnesota, felony offenders serve two-thirds of their sentences in prison, and the final third on supervised release. More details on the charges can be found here.

Count I

Second-degree unintentional murder

Description: Chauvin unintentionally caused Floyd's death while committing or attempting to commit felony third-degree assault.

Verdict: Guilty

Presumptive sentence: 12 1⁄ 2 years.

Count II

Third-degree murder

Description: Chauvin caused Floyd's death by perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life.

Verdict: Guilty

Presumptive sentence: 12 1⁄ 2 years.

COUNT III

Second-degree manslaughter

Description: Chauvin, by his culpable negligence, created an unreasonable risk and consciously took the chances of causing Floyd's death.

Verdict: Guilty

Presumptive sentence: Four years.