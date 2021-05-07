A federal grand jury has indicted four ex-Minneapolis police officers on civil rights charges in connection to the killing of George Floyd.

The new charges, unsealed Friday morning, allege Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao used their positions as police to deprive Floyd of his constitutional rights when Chauvin pinned him down on May 25 as he pleaded to breathe, while the other three failed to intervene.

The federal charges come after 11 months of investigation from the Justice Department that has run parallel to state charges, and more than two weeks after a jury found Chauvin guilty on two counts of murder and one of manslaughter. The other three former officers are scheduled for a trial in August.

The federal charges come in addition to the state's cases, meaning all four could face new trials in federal court.

Eric Nelson, Chauvin's attorney in state court, declined to comment. Messages seeking comment were left for the attorneys representing the other three former officers in state court

Andy Mannix • 612-673-4036