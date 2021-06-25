More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial
Chauvin's prison time to involve continued isolation for his safety
Chauvin's attorney had argued that he should get probation or a low prison term because of the possibility of violence in prison.
Nation
Death toll in Florida collapse rises to 4; 159 still missing
With nearly 160 people unaccounted for and at least four dead after a seaside condominium tower collapsed into a smoldering heap of twisted metal and concrete, rescuers used both heavy equipment and their own hands to comb through the wreckage on Friday in an increasingly desperate search for survivors.
Business
Minneapolis Fed's Kashkari says labor supply should improve by this fall
Childcare, a diminishing pandemic and unemployment benefits expiring are all factors.
Video
Chauvin sentenced to 22½ years in prison
Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill handed down the sentence after hearing victim-impact statements from four members of Floyd's family, while Chauvin's mother pleaded for leniency and Chauvin gave brief remarks.