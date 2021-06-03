Hennepin County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a man Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood, sources said.

The man was a murder suspect who was being pursued by deputies and possibly also by federal marshals, according to police scanner reports. The shooting occurred in a parking lot at W. Lake Street and S. Fremont Avenue.

Minneapolis police were not involved, sources said.

Officers at the scene requested two ambulances, one for a woman who was with the man, but it was unclear if she was shot or suffering from a different medical situation.

Word of the shooting quickly drew a crowd in a city that has been on edge about deaths involving law enforcement since last year's killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

The windows of some storefronts in the surrounding blocks are still covered with plywood, a reminder of the at-times violent civil unrest that followed Floyd's death.

The gunfire erupted on the fifth floor of the parking ramp, which is across the street from Stella's Fish Café, according to emergency dispatches.

"No good guys hurt," one first responder reported to dispatch. "One adult male down. One female detained."

Some people standing just outside the police tape near Lake and S. Girard Avenue occasionally erupted in a familiar derogatory chant directed at uniformed Minneapolis police, whose officers were providing support to the lead agencies.

Officers from the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives were also working at the scene.

Members of the citizen crime prevention group We Push for Peace mingled with onlookers and those taunting law enforcement, urging patience with the investigation and trying to keep the crowd peaceful.

Members of another citizen crime-prevention group, A Mother's Love, also circulated in the crowd urging calm.

Many who gathered to chant anti-police slogans knew little except that officers shot a man, said Pharoah Merritt, who was at the scene with We Push for Peace. Police at the scene had offered no information, he said.

"We understand the anger and ire when we see these police shootings," he said. "We don't know anything."

