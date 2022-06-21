Since its launch last November, the Departments at Dayton's has become a shopping hot spot, with small businesses rotating through the first-floor space at the renovated Dayton's Building.

Retail curator Mich Berthiaume seeks out creators from across Minnesota, looking for hidden gems in places like church sales and town fairs, then inviting them to downtown Minneapolis, where she hopes they can reach a wider audience. "It's a real success story that we've had here," Berthiaume says. "The sales and the traffic have been fantastic, and downtown feels so much more alive."

Who's there now: You'll find familiar items like jewelry by Larissa Loden and soaps from Blue Heron, the Rocky Robinson line of self-care products for Black and brown girls, plus cookies from Junita's Jar, clothing from Corazon, hats from Karen Morris Millinery, treats from the Salsa Collaborative and more.

Coming up: Look for the Departments at Dayton's at the Downtown Council's Farmers Market this summer, when a rotating selection of vendors will set up shop along the sidewalk in front of the building.

Where and when: 700 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, thedepartmentsatdaytons.com. Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.