Dennis Axel Johnson knew people hated to go to the dentist.

Johnson, who opened the first dentist's office in Golden Valley, always tried to use anesthetics to prevent his patients from feeling pain and made sure his patients couldn't see the needles during his treatments.

"He was a pioneer in a way," said his son Keith Johnson.

Dennis Johnson passed away on April 26. He was 98.

Johnson was born on St. Patrick's Day in 1924 to parents of Swedish descent. He grew up on a dairy farm in West Rock, Minn., near Pine City, with his five brothers and sister. He got the nickname "Big Axe," an abbreviation of his middle name Axel, because he was considered a slugger at the baseball plate. He even played baseball his freshman year at the University of Minnesota.

Johnson graduated from the University of Minnesota Dental School in 1946. He married Dorraine Hennen, who had been the valedictorian at her high school and attended St. Catherine University on a full scholarship. After college, Johnson decided to serve in the Army for two years in the post-war Pacific theater practicing dentistry.

On his return, he and Dorraine moved to Golden Valley, where Johnson established the first dentist's office in the town. For a little bit, Johnson and his family lived in an apartment above the dentist clinic until they built a bigger house.

Johnson wanted to be a dentist to follow in the professional footsteps of a mentor he had in Rush City, Minn., his son said.

"My dad was well aware of the fact that so many people were afraid of dentists," Keith Johnson said. "He was just a very caring and smart man in the sense that he did all he could to alleviate pain for patients."

He added, "You never saw a needle when my dad used it. He always came in from behind."

Dennis Johnson was well known in the community, and he would always give out sugar-free gum on Halloween. In 1985, Johnson was awarded the A.B. Hall Award, now known as the University of Minnesota Distinguished Dental Alumni Award.

Besides his passion for dentistry, Johnson was also actively involved in his Golden Valley church, Good Shepherd Catholic. He sang in its choir for more than 20 years and provided free dental work for the priests and nuns.

Johnson also loved the outdoors. In 1962, he purchased a cabin that is still in the family on the east side of Lake Mille Lacs. Johnson planted pine trees and had a sailboat.

Johnson remained physically active throughout his long life. Even after he retired when he turned 65, he continued to play golf into his 90s. By then, his nickname was updated to "Straight Axe" for how he could hit a ball down the fairway.

After his retirement, Johnson spent a considerable amount of time caregiving for others as their health declined, including his friend Ed Jordan, his stepmother-in-law Gen Hennen and his wife, Dorraine.

"He was just a really courteous guy," Keith Johnson said. His mom once said to his dad that he was "too nice all the time."

Johnson is survived by his sister Ann and his sons Stephen, Lonnie, Keith, Douglas, Tom, and Peter; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services have been held.