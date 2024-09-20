Delta will fly nonstop from MSP to Rome in 2025

It’s all part of what Delta is calling its largest trans-Atlantic summer expansion ever, with a special emphasis on U.S. routes to Italy. In 2025, MSP flyers may also benefit from easy connections at New York-JFK to Catania, Sicily — serving the Mt. Etna and Taormina region that was once again made famous by HBO’s “The White Lotus.” Delta’s Atlanta headquarters will also connect nonstop to Naples and the Amalfi Coast.