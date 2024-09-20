Have you been thinking a lot about Rome lately? Now you’ll be able to fly nonstop to the adored Italian capital from Minneapolis-St. Paul.
Delta will fly nonstop from MSP to Rome in 2025
The new route is part of the airline’s “record” trans-Atlantic expansion, with a big emphasis on Italy.
Delta Air Lines will offer four nonstop flights a week from MSP to Rome on a seasonal basis, beginning in May 2025. With the news, Minneapolis-St. Paul will become Delta’s fifth U.S. hub to get direct access to the Eternal City.
It’s all part of what Delta is calling its largest trans-Atlantic summer expansion ever, with a special emphasis on U.S. routes to Italy. In 2025, MSP flyers may also benefit from easy connections at New York-JFK to Catania, Sicily — serving the Mt. Etna and Taormina region that was once again made famous by HBO’s “The White Lotus.” Delta’s Atlanta headquarters will also connect nonstop to Naples and the Amalfi Coast.
Delta previously served MSP to Rome for just one summer in 2016, cutting it the following year citing weak demand. Rome will be Minnesotans’ seventh nonstop destination in Europe, after Paris, Amsterdam, London, Dublin, Reykjavik and Frankfurt.
While the restored access to Rome is exciting, the city has been grappling with overtourism of late, instituting fines for bad tourist behavior. A 2-euro ($2.25) cover charge has been considered for visitors wishing to toss a coin into the iconic Trevi Fountain.
Delta’s expansion also coincides with the yearlong 2025 Jubilee Year celebration in Rome and Vatican City, which is expected to draw some 30 million Roman Catholics. Among other highlights, the Shroud of Turin is slated be displayed publicly from May to June.
