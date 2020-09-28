Delta Air Lines revealed plans to retire hundreds more airplanes earlier than expected reflecting a grim outlook for air travel.

It is the latest in series of downsizing initiatives aimed at stabilizing the airline amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Delta will phase out 49 Boeing 767-300ERs and 91 Boeing 717s in the next five years, or 17% of its fleet of 804 aircraft, the Atlanta-based carrier said in a securities filing.

The company will also retire its 50-seat CRJ-200 jets that are operated by its Delta Connection regional carriers by the end of 2023.

Delta pilots based at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport who fly the 717 will be transitioned to other aircraft, like the Boeing 737, Airbus A330 or Airbus A320 family, a spokesman said.

Delta retired its MD-88 and MD-90 fleets in June. It previously said it would retire its 12 Boeing 777s.

Also in the filing, Delta said it raised $9 billion in new financing, $6 billion backed by its SkyMiles loyalty program.