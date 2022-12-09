Sky-high Clubs

Delta Air Lines will further limit access to its Sky Clubs, as it continues to grapple with overcrowding in the airport lounges and long lines to access them. Starting next year, the airline will no longer allow anyone but its elite-level Medallion frequent flier members to buy Sky Club memberships. And it is hiking the cost for those memberships to $695 a year, up from $545. An executive-level membership will cost $1,495, up from $845. The cost to bring in a companion will be $50, up from $39. The airline will also no longer grant club entry to elite-level frequent fliers traveling internationally in the main cabin or Comfort Plus. Elite SkyMiles members flying internationally must be in Premium Select or Delta One business class to enter.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Volcano selfie.

Tourists flock to Mauna Loa

The world's largest volcano oozed rivers of glowing lava Wednesday, drawing thousands of awestruck viewers who jammed a Hawaii highway that could soon be covered by the flow. Mauna Loa awoke from its 38-year slumber last Sunday, causing volcanic ash and debris to drift down from the sky. A main highway linking towns on the east and west coasts of the Big Island became an impromptu viewing point, with thousands of cars jamming the highway near Volcanoes National Park. The lava was tumbling slowly down the slope and was about 6 miles (10 kilometers) from the highway known as Saddle Road. It was not clear when, or if, it would cover the road, which runs through old lava flows.

Associated Press

Wellstone memorial

If you've ever wanted to pay your respects to the late Sen. Paul Wellstone, a trip to the Iron Range is an opportunity. The Paul Wellstone Memorial & Historic Site (7343 Bodas Rd., Eveleth), is 20 miles south of Giants Ridge Recreation Area, with easy access from U.S. Hwy. 53. The six-acre site, which features a nature trail through the woods, memorializes where the senator's plane crashed on Oct. 25, 2002, killing seven. There is no visitor center — it's essentially a park, trail and outdoor memorial — so if you go in the winter, bring a set of snowshoes as the trails were not maintained after snowfall. The memorial can be visited virtually at wellstonememorial.org.

Troy Melhus

Back to normal in 2023

Experts say predictable travel patterns will finally return next year, with more people vacationing during the traditional seasons around spring break, summer and the winter holidays. Limor Decter, a travel consultant with Embark Beyond, expects a return from the "major shift" in how people traveled during the pandemic. That means no more booking trips at the last minute and fewer offseason adventures to avoid crowds. Travelers will be far less likely to find a desirable vacation on short notice, a luxury afforded to them in 2021 and early 2022. Darryl Newby, co-founder of the Australian tour operator Welcome to Travel, says the strategy isn't working in late 2022 — and probably won't work at all next year. "We've already had to turn people away," he says.

Washington Post