Health check before flying

Delta Air Lines will soon require customers to answer questions about whether they've experienced symptoms of COVID-19, or been in contact with someone who has, as part of the check-in process. Starting in mid-July passengers will be required to fill out a health acknowledgment form. Passengers also must agree to face mask requirements during travel. The new requirement is in line with health declarations required on other airlines, including Southwest and United, and the major airlines' lobbying group, Airlines for America, said Monday that all of its members would roll out temporary policies requiring health acknowledgments.

Atlanta Journal- Constitution

New lesson plans at North House Folk School

North House Folk School in Grand Marais, Minn., where many of the hands-on classes have been canceled due to the pandemic, is now offering a limited number of courses, such as Timber Framing and Nature Photography, using social distancing protocols. All participants will be asked to wear a mask. The school, in a collection of quaint buildings on the Grand Marais harbor, has also increased its virtual online class offerings, including Artisan Cheesemaking and Needle Felted Critters. "Some will be craft-along, others more discussion-based, and others will involve homework and tutorials," an announcement read. For details: northhouse.org.

Kerri Westenberg

Hotels adjust to virus

Expect changes at hotels this summer, such as no more valet parking, a sheet of plexiglass between you and the concierge and a capacity limit at the pool. And forget about using the gym. It will be closed. The breakfast buffet? Gone. In addition to having hotel workers clean and wipe most surfaces much more often, hotel operators are installing stickers on floors to remind people to keep their distance from one another. Hand-sanitizer dispensers will be placed throughout buildings. In most hotels, staff will be wearing masks. Some hotels will offer masks and hand sanitizer to guests when they check in.

Los Angeles Times

Summer travel outlook

This seems to be the summer of last-minute road trips. AAA summer forecast notes that 97% of summer trips will be by car, and that the share of people making plans 48 hours to 7 days out is significantly higher than normal. Americans will take 15% fewer trips than they did last July through September, but car trips will see the smallest drop, just 3% year-over-year, according to the prediction. Air travel will be off by about 74% and rail, cruise ship and bus travel will drop by 86%. The forecast also noted that hotel and rental car bookings have been gradually rising since April.

K.W.