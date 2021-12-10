Even more Basic Economy

Delta Air Lines has quietly rolled out some changes — ranging from bad to OK — to its cheaper Basic Economy class. First, for travel departing on or after Jan. 1, 2022, Basic Economy tickets will no longer earn SkyMiles or earn credit toward Medallion status. Also, starting next year Basic Economy tickets, which were nonrefundable before the pandemic, can be canceled for travel credit. But there will be a fee: $99 or $199 for travel to Canada or outside North America. The new policies seem designed to make the upsell to Main Cabin look a little more attractive.

Simon Peter Groebner

Barbados' allure

Over the course of the pandemic, several Caribbean islands have instituted longer visas for foreigners to work remotely while enjoying an idyllic lifestyle and delving into their unique cultures. Barbados' 12-month Welcome Stamp program has attracted more than 5,000 approved visitors to take up temporary residence while working remotely. Barbados' allure isn't limited to its crystal-clear Caribbean waters, 70 miles of stunning sandy beaches or brilliantly vivid skies. The island has something in store for every kind of traveler, from vacationing families to lone adventurers, explorers, history buffs, ecotourists, foodies and more (visitbarbados.org).

TravelPulse

Old, wild Florida

While staying at the Ritz Carlton Grande Lakes in Orlando, catch a glimpse of Old Florida and abundant wildlife. Shingle Creek, just minutes away, is a world away from the bustling, Italian palazzo-inspired resort. Nestle into a kayak for a leisurely two-hour paddle during which your guide will point out the resident native species and share the region's history. Expect ibises, limpkins, osprey, barred owls and bald eagles to break the peaceful ambience. For contrast, spend the following days at the pool, in the 40,000-square-foot spa, on the Greg Norman-designed golf course or at nearby theme and water parks (ritzcarlton.com).

FamilyTravel.com

BWCA to cut permits

Crowding in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness has prompted the U.S. Forest Service to cut back on the number of entry permits in 2022. The agency will specify the reduction sometime before Jan. 26.A Forest Service spokeswoman said a surge in visitors in 2020 continued last summer with complaints of campsite competition, portage congestion, noise, soil erosion, garbage, camping at undesignated sites and cutting of live trees. Ginny Nelson of Spirit of the Wilderness Outfitting in Ely, Minn., said the change will be beneficial but could block paddlers who don't plan ahead. "Booking a trip early is going to be a necessity," Nelson said.

Tony Kennedy

Club Med in Canada

The highly anticipated Club Med Quebec Charlevoix officially welcomed its first visitors this month. Located 90 minutes from the Quebec City airport, the property is in an ideal location to take in the surrounding views, nestled between the mountains and the scenic St. Lawrence River. The resort consists of 302 rooms and caters to all types of travelers. "As we ease back into travel, we know this picturesque property hidden in the mountains of Charlevoix will be a front-runner for domestic and international vacationers," Club Med President Henri Giscard D'Estaing, who called it "our first Canadian property and first four-season mountain resort in North America."

TravelPulse