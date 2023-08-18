Maui rescheduled

As Maui tries to recover from devastating wildfires, some airlines are offering customers the ability to obtain refunds for travel to the island in the coming weeks, as well as the option to reschedule. At Delta Air Lines, customers who can't reschedule their trips to Maui through Sept. 16 may cancel their reservations and apply the ticket cost to the purchase of a new flight — but that flight has to be booked no more than a year after the Maui ticket was purchased. If you schedule a new flight on or before Sept. 19 at the same level of service, Delta says it will waive any change fee (for Basic Economy tickets) and any difference in fare. After that, only the change fee will be waived.

Back to Dublin

Nonstop flights to Dublin are returning to Minneapolis-St. Paul, courtesy of two airlines. On Thursday, Aer Lingus announced it will resume its MSP-to-Dublin service next spring. Within hours, Delta Air Lines added its own service. The news means Minnesota will once again have all six of the nonstop connections to Europe that were paused during the pandemic (the other five are Amsterdam, Paris, London, Reykjavik and Frankfurt.) Aer Lingus will operate the route four times a week starting April 29, with daily year-round service starting in October 2024. Delta will fly MSP-DUB five times a week starting May 9. The Aer Lingus flight also has potential as a budget gateway to 20 other European cities. During Aer Lingus' original 2019 stint at MSP, we spotted many affordable connections to greater Europe, with a stopover in the Irish capital.

Barbie park

The Mattel Adventure Park slated to open in Arizona next year will feature two Hot Wheels-themed roller coasters and — just in time for the Barbie craze — a life-size Barbie beach house. There will also be attractions based on Thomas & Friends, Masters of the Universe, Magic 8 Ball, Pictionary and UNO at the nine-acre park in Glendale. The year-round attractions will be located both outdoors and indoors in air-conditioned facilities (which is good news in a hot climate state like Arizona). The Barbie Beach House will come complete with a Barbie Dream Closet Experience and hologram technology that will be used to bring Barbie to life for visitors, according to Yahoo. There will also be a Barbie rooftop bar and restaurant that offers views of the park. Naturally, the bar will serve pink drinks.

