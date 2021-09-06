In the eight years Vikings coach Mike Zimmer and General Manager Rick Spielman have worked together, they've made their free-agent priority a defensive tackle. Here's a year-by-year breakdown of the Vikings' first free-agent signings from 2014-21.
2014
First unrestricted free agent signed: Linval Joseph, DT, Giants
Contract: Five years, $31.25 million
2015
First UFA signed: Shaun Hill, QB, Rams
Contract: Two years, $6.5 million
2016
First UFA signed: Alex Boone, G, 49ers
Contract: Four years, $26.8 million
2017
First UFA signed: Riley Reiff, T, Lions
Contract: Five years, $58.5 million
2018
First UFA signed: Kirk Cousins, QB, Washington
Contract: Three years, $84 million
2019
First UFA signed: Josh Kline, G, Titans
Contract: Three years, $15.75 million
2020
First UFA signed: Michael Pierce, DT, Ravens
Contract: Three years, $27 million
2021
First UFA signed: Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, Giants
Contract: Two years, $21 million