Defense attorneys representing Nicholas Firkus on Thursday urged a Ramsey County judge to acquit their client, saying prosecutors have provided "zero direct evidence that he murdered his wife."

Firkus is on trial for the April 25, 2010 murder of his wife, Heidi Firkus, who was shot in the couple's St. Paul home. Defense attorneys said Firkus struggled with an intruder and that the shotgun in his hand went off twice. One shot hit Heidi in the back, killing her, and a second struck Nicholas in the leg before the intruder ran off, they said.

Prosecutors contend that Firkus killed his wife because he had not told her that they were to be evicted from their home on the 1700 block of W. Minnehaha Avenue the next day. Firkus, they contend, had kept to himself information that the couple was behind in their mortgage payments and the house had been foreclosed.

But defense attorney Joe Friedberg said Firkus had not kept the couple's financial woes a secret, pointing to foreclosure notices and bank statements that were "all over the house." Furthermore, he argued, the couple's financial issues were not a motive for murder because if Firkus killed his wife, everything would become public.

"He does not achieve anything," Friedberg said. "Everybody in the world would know about it."

Prosecutors spent eight days calling witnesses and presenting hundreds of exhibits before resting their case midday Thursday. Attorney Rachel Kraker said Firkus grabbed the gun as the couple ran downstairs, that he had it in his hand and that his finger pulled the trigger when the fatal shot was fired.

"That is direct evidence," she said in asking the judge to deny the request for acquittal. It will be up to the jury to decide whether an intruder was in the home, she said.

Friedberg said prosecutors have failed to disprove Firkus' account of what happened on that early Sunday morning.

"The best witness to a murder is the deceased," Friedberg said. "The jury should not be allowed to go into the room and speculate."

Judge Leonardo Castro said he'd advise the court of his decision as the defense prepared to call its first witness Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.