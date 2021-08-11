A woman who had been missing for five days was found dead on rural property north of the Twin Cities, and authorities are saying her death is suspicious.

The body of Amanda Jo Vangrinsven, 32, was located Tuesday night by Isanti County and city of Isanti law enforcement personnel as they searched property in the 300 block of 261st Avenue NW. in Athens Township, a Sheriff's Office statement read.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office is working toward determining the cause and manner of Vangrinsven's death.

The Sheriff's Office said Wednesday afternoon that it considers Vangrinsven's suspicious, then added in its statement, "At this time, there is no one in custody. There does not appear to be a threat to the public at this time."

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Vangrinsven was last seen on Aug. 5 at the Isanti VFW wearing a blue Minnesota Twins shirt and jean shorts. She did not show up for work the next day.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482