A husband has been arrested on suspicion of murder for beating his wife to death in St. Paul early Sunday morning.

St. Paul police described in a news release that officers arrived at a "disturbing scene" on the 1400 block of Dale Street North when responding to 911 calls around 12:30 a.m. An unresponsive, badly beaten 67-year-old woman found inside the home was pronounced dead.

The husband, who was at the home when police arrived, was arrested and booked at Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder.

The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects until charges are filed.

Police said this is the fifth homicide in St. Paul this year. On Saturday shortly after midnight, the city logged its fourth homicide also in the North End Neighborhood.

In that case, police say a woman was shot and killed by a 35-year-old man who was arrested later Saturday morning.