A woman was shot and killed in St. Paul's North End neighborhood early Saturday morning, St. Paul police said.

A person called 911 just after midnight Saturday to report hearing an argument followed by at least one gunshot in the 40 block of Lyton Place. Officers found a woman in her early 30s suffering from a gunshot wound lying on the sidewalk outside of a house.

Medics from the St. Paul Fire Department pronounced the woman dead a short time after their arrival, police said.

Two men who were at the house when officers arrived were taken to police headquarters and were being questioned, police said.

Police said Saturday afternoon that a 35-year-old St. Paul man was arrested. They did not believe the incident was random.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death and identify the woman.

Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5650. This is St. Paul's fourth homicide of 2022.