Gophers women's basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit on Wednesday night picked up her first 2025 recruiting commitment in Makena Christian from Hartford (Wis.) Union High School.

Ranked 39th in the nation in the 2025 class by ESPN, Christian is a 6-foot forward/guard who is averaging 25.5 points per game this season for Hartford, which is 22-2, ranked sixth in the state among big schools by state coaches. The team is set to start playing in the regional playoffs Friday.

Wearing gold Gophers gear, Christian announced her commitment on social media. "I couldn't be more excited to see what the next four years will hold for me,'' she said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Christian played AAU basketball for the Wisconsin Lakers with current Gophers player Grace Grocholski, a Kettle Moraine (Wis.) product who is in the running to be the Big Ten Conference's freshman of the year.