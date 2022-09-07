It's relatively short notice for an arena concert, but fans of the Dave Matthews Band always rally quickly. DMB is set for Nov. 13 at Target Center.

Following a run of outdoor shows in September, the Minneapolis concert is part of a fall arena tour, which starts Nov. 2 and concludes Nov. 18-19 at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 23 at ticketmaster.com and targetcenter.com. A presale is available now for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association. A presale for Citi Card members runs from 9 a.m. Sept. 20 to 10 p.m. Sept. 22.

DMB last performed in the Twin Cities at Xcel Energy Center on the eve of the Super Bowl in 2018. In 2015, Matthews did an acoustic set at the X before a full band set. Three years earlier, DMB drew more than 25,000 to the short-lived River's Edge Festival on Harriet Island.