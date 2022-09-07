Thursday, Sept. 8

1. Florence + the Machine: Always a pirouetting dervish onstage herself, Florence Welch implores her fans to dance in the recent single "Free" with its skittering rhythms, inviting energy and message about dance liberating her from anxiety. The British siren's new album, "Dance Fever," is inspired by choreomania, wherein people dance wildly until they're exhausted. The record is more about the transformative powers of movement than merely going to the club. After spending the summer at European festivals, F+TM will play the fourth gig of their North American tour in St. Paul. Rapper Mykki Blanco opens. (8 p.m. Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $36.50-$249.50, ticketmaster.com)

Also: Masterful guitarist John Scofield, who is as comfortable in jazz as he is in the jam-band world, is touting his new eponymous solo album featuring interpretations of standards, traditional tunes and hits by Buddy Holly and Hank Williams (7 & 9 p.m. the Dakota, $30-$50); last year, the duo formerly known as Mandolin Orange changed its moniker to Watchhouse and dropped a self-titled LP with the same mandolin/violin lushness (8 p.m. Palace Theater, $29.50-$49.50); the Isles Ensemble, featuring current or former members of the Minnesota Orchestra and St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, will perform chamber music by Franz Schubert and Dmitri Shostakovich to benefit the Cuban American Youth Orchestra at conductor William Eddins' new Lowertown St. Paul taproom (6 p.m. MetroNOME Brewery, $20); "Not Over You" hitmaker Gavin DeGraw returns behind the new album "Face the River" (8 p.m. Varsity Theater, $40); Hippo Campus guitarist Nathan Stocker is back in the Entry hyping a new album by his solo project, Brotherkenzie (8 p.m. 7th St. Entry, $15); the Australian Pink Floyd Show is playing "Dark Side of the Moon" in full this tour, marking the album's 50th anniversary (8 p.m. Mystic Lake Casino Showroom, $49-$59); known for her jazzy interpretations of Radiohead and Elvis songs since the 2011 season of "American Idol," Haley Reinhart has a new album, "Lo-Fi Soul" (8 p.m. Fine Line, $30-$55); Adam Levy of the Honeydogs and Turn Turn Turn kicks off a September residency with his daughter Ava Levy (8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, free).

Friday, Sept. 9

2. Yola: She garnered four Grammy nominations for her 2019 debut, gained attention for singing with the Highwomen and turned heads as Sister Rosetta Tharpe in this year's "Elvis" movie. Yola, a British singer now living in Nashville, explored country-soul on "Walk Through Fire," her winning debut produced by Dan Auerbach. Last year's "Stand for Myself," another Auerbach production, shows that Yola can effectively lend her versatile voice to various styles, be it rock, disco, soul, Americana or ballads. Yola was a knockout at the Fine Line in 2020 before the pandemic arrived. Now she steps up for a bigger gig with more original material to share. (8 p.m. First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $27.50, axs.com)

3. St. Paul Chamber Orchestra: The SPCO opens its 64th season in its now customary conductor-less form, playing a suite from Igor Stravinsky's lively ballet music for "Pulcinella" and a movement from 20th-century composer (and jazz musician) Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson's Sinfonietta No. 1. The concert concludes with a sleeper pick when folks debate the best of Beethoven's symphonies: The Seventh is both exhilarating and deeply moving. (8 p.m. Fri. & Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $12-$50, students free, thespco.org)

4. Big Star tribute: To paraphrase the Replacements, you'll never travel very far without hearing a little Big Star in Twin Cities rock venues, but this time it's for an actual occasion: The 50th anniversary of the influential Memphis band's "#1 Record." Scott Wooldridge will lead a large cast of local scene vets through a live interpretation of the record, including Chris "Little Man" Perricelli, Cindy Lawson, Billy Dankert, Joe Fahey, Annie Enneking, Ben Glaros and more. Then they'll play a second set of other songs by Alex Chilton, Chris Bell and their short-lived group. (8 p.m. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av. S., $18-$25, theparkwaytheater.com)

Also: Cincinnati's dark and stormy grunge-era darlings the Afghan Whigs are kicking off their tour in Minneapolis for their new album "How Do You Burn?," which features frontman Greg Dulli's late Twilight Singers bandmate Mark Lanegan on two tracks (8:30 p.m. Fine Line, $35-$60); Yonder Mountain String Band, those beloved bluegrass pickers from Colorado, stage another outdoor hoedown (7 p.m. Canterbury Park, $25-$45); Louisiana rapper Kevin Gates celebrates life as a dad and a Muslim on his new album, "Kazah" (6:30 p.m. the Armory, $22-$47); Keri Noble, the former Cities 97 DJ, returns to her gig as a singer-songwriter (8 p.m. Crooners, $20-$30); old metalheads can enjoy the annual Rocktember festival with Jackyl, Ratt's Stephen Pearcy, what's left of Quiet Riot, Cinderella's Tom Keifer, Winger, the Ron Keel Band and more (Fri., also Sat. Grand Casino Hinkley, $99-$129); Brian Setzer's Stray Cats bandmate Lee Rocker returns with his fiery rockabilly band (7 p.m. Hook & Ladder outside, $22-$38); acclaimed Nebraska indie-folk/Americana tunesmith Josh Rouse recorded his new album, "Going Places," while quarantining in Spain (7 p.m. the Dakota, $25-$40); local jam-band darlings Frogleg will celebrate their 10th anniversary with a two-night stand at Bunker's, with guests including Nicholas David (9 p.m., also Sat., $18-$22).

Saturday, Sept. 10

5. Wilco & Grand Rapids Riverfest: Working their way to Denver's Red Rocks Amphitheater from Chicago, Jeff Tweedy and his ever-rolling crew are stopping by some lesser-played Upper Midwest cities for what could amount to a Deadhead-y road trip for their many Twin Cities fans. The centerpiece gig is Saturday at the Grand Rapids Riverfest, where their 2021 tourmates Trampled by Turtles headlined last year. This year's lineup includes Shovels & Rope and Chastity Brown. Wilco is also hitting the Sylvee in Madison, Wis., on Thursday, followed by Fargo Brewing Company on Sunday and the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Monday. In any case, expect to hear songs from the band's twangy new double-LP "Cruel Country." (Riverfest 1-10 p.m. Sat. Grand Rapids Library Amphitheater, $22-$29, grandrapidsriverfest.com; other shows wilcoworld.net)

Also: A predecessor of Bombino and Mdou Moctar in the Saharan Desert guitar-blues scene, Grammy-winning Mali group Tinariwen makes a rare trip to town (8 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $35-$40); before dropping a new Broken Bells album in October, James Mercer is back with his first band, the Shins, for their first tour in five years, this one celebrating the 20th (now 21st) anniversary of their cult-loved debut album, "Oh, Inverted World," with harmonious sister band Joseph opening (8 p.m. Orpheum Theatre, $40-$70); the night before opening for Wilco in Fargo, Twin Cities retro-twang faves the Cactus Blossoms cross another state border for another outdoor gig (7 p.m. Tattersall Distilling, River Falls, $20-$25); Marisela, the Los Angeles-born Mexican-American, demonstrates why she has been dubbed the Latin Madonna (8 p.m. Pantages Theatre, $54-$139); masterful songwriter Freedy Johnston drops his ninth studio disc, "Back on the Road to You," this week, with assists from Aimee Mann, Susanna Hoffs and Susan Cowsill (8 p.m. Parkway Theater, $18-$25).

Sunday, Sept. 11

6. Post Malone: It's hard to know what to expect this time around from the pop/hip-hop singer of "Circles" and "Sunflower" fame since St. Paul is only the second stop on his fall tour (after Omaha on Saturday). Also, his new album, "Twelve Carat Toothache," is a more subdued and personal record that doesn't exactly lend itself to a big arena concert setting. Still, the 27-year-old Texan showed off a charming and humble persona when he packed Xcel Center two nights in a row on his 2019 tour behind his breakout album, "Hollywood's Bleeding." His "Cooped Up" collaborator Roddy Ricch opens. (8 p.m. Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $85-$638, ticketmaster.com)

7. "Rondo '56": Conceived by the versatile and resourceful Dan Chouinard, this illuminating revue uses vintage songs, photos and words to tell the story how St. Paul's Black community was displaced by the building of Interstate 94. The show features Thomasina Petrus, T. Mychael Rambo and Charmin Michelle, all whom are used to great effect as singers and actors, delivering tunes by Nat King Cole, Ruth Brown, Mahalia Jackson and others. "Rondo '56" delivers a tough and disquieting message about institutional racism and disregard for a community in the name of so-called progress. (4:30 & 7:30 p.m. Crooners, 6161 Hwy 65 NE, Fridley, $30 and up, croonersmn.com)

Also: After twice postponing due to COVID, '80s synth-rock innovator Gary Numan is finally getting in his "Cars" again (8 p.m. First Avenue, $25); local gospel great Robert Robinson is hitting a truly divine venue for the Music in the Chapel series (3 p.m. Lakewood Cemetery, $30-$40).

Monday, Sept. 12

8. Odesza: Since forming 10 years ago as students at Western Washington University, electronica duo Harrison Mills, aka Catacombkid, and Clayton Knight, aka BeachesBeaches, have become Grammy-nominated mainstays on the U.S. dance club scene, drafting such artists as singer Leon Bridges and electronica producer Golden Features to collaborate. This year, Odesza landed on 89.3 the Current's playlist with "The Last Goodbye," a catchy new dance track featuring contemporary interpretive queen Bettye LaVette's 1965 single "Let Me Down Easy." (6:30 p.m., also Tue., the Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., $67 and up, ticketmaster.com)

Also: A half-century since landing radio hits with "Name" and "Iris," Buffalo pop-rockers John Rzeznik and Robby Takac are back out as the Goo Goo Dolls touting a new self-produced album, "Chaos in Bloom," and hitting Minnesota's coolest new outdoor venue with stormy Texas tourmates Blue October (7 p.m. Ledge Amphitheater, Waite Park, $38-$122); droning, experimental Japanese noise-rock band Boris is marking its 30th year with a tour and new album, "Heavy Rocks" (8 p.m. Fine Line, $35);

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Twenty-one years after finding themselves in the middle of mainstream success with their urgent hit "The Middle," Arizona rockers Jimmy Eat World are still going strong and have new minor hit on their hands titled "Something Loud" (8 p.m. First Avenue, $42); all-female Finnish folk band Kardemimmit are out having fun (7:30 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $15-$20); Pittsburgh punk band the Homeless Gospel Choir is sneaking into town two nights before opening for My Chemical Romance at Xcel Center (8 p.m. Turf Club, $15-$18).

Wednesday, Sept. 14

9. The National: Postponed from the summer of 2020, the Ohio-reared, New York indie-rock vets finally returned to the road in 2022 with only a new single to promote, the Bon Iver-accompanied "Weird Goodbyes." Its members have certainly been busy recording otherwise, though, with Aaron Dessner co-producing Taylor Swift's last two albums, he and brother Bryce scoring the "Cyrano" movie, and lots more. All great, but it's nice to have the quintet back performing live, where its sometimes gloomy music is usually more riveting and uplifting than on record. Indigo Sparke opens, touting a new album produced by Minnesota's own Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief. (6:30 p.m. Surly Brewing Festival Field, 520 Malcolm Av. SE, Mpls., $51, axs.com)

10. Panic! at the Disco: Taylor Swift's "ME!" collaborator Brendan Urie is back with his original exclamatory act Panic! at the Disco promoting "Viva Las Vengeance," another LP of dramatic and high-energy pop/punk. Their first tour in four years sounds like a glitzy, splashy affair with more than two dozen original songs and a few add-ons, including a full-on tribute to Freddie Mercury from a rare singer with a similar range and pizazz. Opening band Beach Bunny, Chicago rockers of "Cloud 9" viral fame, were a blast at First Ave last year. (7 p.m. Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $27-$198, ticketmaster.com)

Also: After a mesmerizing set at the Fitzgerald Theater in 2019, U.K. psychedelic indie-rock heroes Spiritualized return with another expansive-sounding album, "Everything Was Beautiful," led by Jason Pierce of Spacemen 3 (8:30 p.m. Fine Line, $32-$60); well-traveled Portland singer-songwriter John Craigie sings about a landlocked mermaid's escape on his new LP, "Mermaid Salt" (7:30 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $22-$25).

Rob Hubbard contributed to this column.