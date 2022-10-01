Dave Gumlia, a two-time All-America golfer for the Gophers and two-time champion in the Minnesota State Open, died on Tuesday.

Gumlia, who was living in Davis, Calif., was 79. Gumlia, who went to Crosby-Ironton (Minn.) High School, lettered for the Gophers golf team from 1963 to 1965. In 1963, Gumlia was the individual runner-up at the Big Ten tournament as the Gophers won the Big Ten championship — their first title in 25 years. Gumlia also was the conference runner-up in 1964 and 1965.

He won Minnesota State Open titles in 1964 and 1965and later was a golf pro for about eight years. After his playing career, he worked for PING golf as a salesman.

JOEL RIPPEL

U women win exhibition

The Gophers women's hockey team, ranked No. 2 in preseason polls, defeated the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-2 at Ridder Arena in an exhibition game.

Emily Oden of the Gophers broke a 2-all tie on a power-play goal three minutes into the third period. Tristana Tatur made it 4-2 with 6:25 to play.

Taylor Heise and Josefin Bouveng had the other goals for the college players.

Sydney Brodt and Natalie Snodgrass scored goals for the Whitecaps.

Etc.

After play was suspended on Thursday in the Evie Odom Invitational in Virginia Beach, Va., because of weather issues, the Gophers women's golf team did not play Friday either. The tournament is expected to resume Saturday. Minnesota is in ninth place, 22-over at 264 with two or three holes left to complete the first round. Freshman Mariana Mesones of the Gophers is tied for seventh at 2-over through 15 holes.

The three-day MIAC men's and women's golf tournaments will begin on Saturday at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids. The St. John's men and St. Catherine women are the defending team champions.

The Gophers women's cross-country team finished fourth in the Gans Creek Classic in Columbia, Mo., led by freshman Ali Weimer who placed 10th (20:42.4) and sophomore Emma Atkinson who was 12th (20:52.3). … Griffin Ward, another freshman, was fourth (24:46.9) for Minnesota's men's team in the Blugold Invitational in Eau Claire, Wis.