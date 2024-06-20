Dates are set for the world premiere of the musical "Purple Rain," the stage adaptation of Prince's 1984 film and album that will have its pre-Broadway run at the State Theatre in Minneapolis.

Written by Tony winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins ("Appropriate") and featuring the music of Prince, the show will begin previews April 10, 2025, before opening April 30. It closes May 11, 2025. Tony nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz directs.

The album, Prince's sixth, has only nine tracks — a relatively small number for a musical even as the songs have become iconic. In addition to the title song, other hits include "Let's Go Crazy," "I Would Die 4 U," "When Doves Cry," "Darling Nikki" and "The Beautiful Ones."

The producers and creative team have been given access to Prince's catalog for material to fill out a Broadway show.

Hennepin Arts, which is presenting "Purple Rain" just blocks from First Avenue, the nightclub where Prince shot much of the film, also announced members of that creative team. Tony winner Jason Michael Webb has been tapped as the show's musical supervisor. He will also be in charge of arrangements and orchestrations.

And Bobby Z (Bobby Rivkin), longtime drummer of The Revolution, will serve alongside keyboardist Morris Hayes as Prince music advisers aiming to maintain the sound's authenticity. Jacobs-Jenkins will adapt the original screenplay by Albert Magnoli and William Blinn.

Prince's semi-autobiographical story centers on The Kid as he tries to become a rock star in Minneapolis.

The lead role has not yet been cast.

Members of the creative team — including Jacobs-Jenkins and Blain-Cruz — are slated to appear on a panel Saturday at Paisley Park as part of Prince Celebration 2024.