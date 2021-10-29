Dar Williams hosts a regular retreat called "Writing a Song That Matters." That's a good name for it. The artist, who performed Thursday at Cedar Cultural Center, specializes in songs that are more poignant than they first appear.

Before diving into "Today and Every Day," a number addressed to a polar bear, Williams said she wished it sounded "less Muppety."

"It's totally Fozzie Bear," said WIlliams, who shows off expert comic timing in her banter.

But the song itself is a powerful rallying cry for environmentalists (she even gives away her setlist at the end of the show to an audience member who vows to plant a tree).

Fan favorite "The Babysitter's Here" is a hilarious tale about a young girl who looked up her sitter. But the song is also a tribute to 1970s feminists and the price they had to pay for their independence.

Opener Heather Maloney, a talented songwriter herself, came back on stage for "As Cool As I Am" and "Iowa (Traveling III)," two more examples of how well Williams juggles humor and deep thoughts.

The night ended with 'You're Aging Well," a song that no less than Joan Baez has added to her repertoire. Williams, 54, said she wrote the tearjerker 27 years ago. It still matters.

If you missed the Cedar show, don't worry. Her Friday concert in Mineral Point, Wis., will be live streamed for free. For more information, visit Williams' Official You Tube Channel.

