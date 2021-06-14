Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter is expected to report for the team's minicamp this week after he and the Vikings reportedly agreed to a reworked contract, resolving for now the issue of the pass rusher's unhappiness with his current deal.

A league source said Monday afternoon that Hunter has told the Vikings he'll be in Minnesota for their mandatory minicamp, which begins Tuesday. He had skipped all of the team's voluntary offseason workouts. Hunter had a $100,000 workout bonus in his deal, and could have been fined more than $93,000 had he chose to skip this week's camp.

NFL Network, which first reported last October that Hunter's camp was unhappy with his current contract, also first reported the news of a reworked deal on Monday.

The team will reportedly convert $5.6 million of Hunter's $12.15 million base salary into a signing bonus this year, while installing an $18 million roster bonus on the fifth day of the 2022 league year that will effectively force the Vikings to make a decision on their pass rusher after this season. Hunter has three years left on his current deal, and sources have said this spring the Vikings were reluctant to add new money to his contract with so much time left because of the precedent it would set.

The structure they created on Monday would allows them to effectively advance part of Hunter's 2021 salary while the roster bonus means they'll either give him a raise, a new contract with only two years left on his current deal, or a chance to become a free agent.

The five-year, $72 million deal Hunter signed in 2018 quickly was eclipsed by contracts given to other players around the league, to the point where he was the 17th highest-paid edge rusher in the league this offseason.

Hunter missed all of the 2020 season because of a herniated disc in his neck. He opted to have season-ending surgery in October, rather than trying to return for the second half of the season with the team sitting at 1-5 during its bye week.

Before the neck injury, which the Vikings did not acknowledge publicly until October, Hunter seemed poised for another strong season on the left side of the defensive line. He became the quickest player in NFL history to reach the 50-sack threshold in 2019, posting 14 1/2 sacks for the second consecutive season. But after he took part in the first practice of Vikings' training camp, he didn't practice again. The Vikings placed Hunter on injured reserve in September, hours before they would have to issue their first injury report of the season and disclose more specifics about the injury.

Hunter has been working out in Houston, and trainer Rischad Whitfield said he and the defensive end were careful to do drills that would keep him from excessively twisting his spine.

"He's slowly but surely working his way back into things," Whitfield said last month. "A lot of the stuff I do with Danielle is the short-area quickness, change of directions, stuff to help him get off the ball. We work on bending. He moves just fine. The dude's a freak of nature, man."