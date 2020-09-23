Daniel Greg Kerkvliet of Inver Grove Heights was selected the USA Wrestling athlete of the week on Tuesday.

Kerkvliet, a 2017 Cadet World champion and 2018 Cadet World silver medalist, competed Saturday for the Nittany Lions Wrestling Club in a dual meet against the Cliff Keen WC.

Taking on Youssif Hemida, a 2018 U23 World silver medalist and an All-America wrestler at Maryland, Kerkvliet won on a first-period technical fall.

Kerkvliet, a redshirt freshman for Penn State who attended Simley High School, rattled off four takedowns and added a reversal for a 10-0 shutout.

MIAC supports voting

The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced the launch of its "MIAC Votes" initiative, geared toward voter education, registration, and participation among MIAC student-athletes as part of the ALL IN Democracy Challenge.

This past June, the NCAA Board of Governors encouraged member institutions and conferences to increase their efforts to assist students in registering to vote and recommended designating Election Day as a day off from athletic activity.

Before the postponement of the league's fall competition, MIAC coaches voted to do just that with playoff games.

News services