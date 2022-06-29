Daniel del Prado's latest restaurant, Macanda, is slated to open July 9 on the shores of Lake Minnetonka. Located at 294 Grove Lane E. in the former Wayzata Brew Works, it is the restaurateur's second in the city.

There will be 100 indoor seats and another 120 outside in a four-season patio that will open to the water in the warm months and be covered and cozy in the colder ones.

In the kitchen will be chef Steve McMullen, who has worked with del Prado at Josefina, his other Wayzata restaurant, and at Bar La Grassa in Minneapolis. There also will be a vinyl record lounge where Aaron Switz, del Prado's partner in the project, will fill the room with music.

"The idea is that it isn't centered in one cuisine," del Prado said of Macanda. "It's the magic in Argentina [where del Prado grew up], Colombia — in Latin America it's the most important."

In addition to Josefina, del Prado also owns the Minneapolis restaurants Martina, Colita, Sanjusan, Rosalia and Cardamom as well as Cafe Ceres, with pastry chef Shawn McKenzie.

Centro's coming to Highland Park

Centro, the margarita and taco restaurant from owner Jami Olson and chef Jose Alarcon, is opening its next location in the former Menchie's/Great Clips on Cleveland Avenue in St. Paul's Highland Park neighborhood. But that's not all. The 6,000-square-foot space means there's plenty of room for more, and a yet-unnamed burger concept will move in, too.

Like the original location (1414 NE. Quincy St., Mpls.), Centro and the burger stand will be counter service. There also will be a full bar, which means the odds for margaritas on tap are good.

No opening date has been announced. The St. Paul plans are part of a major expansion for the Northeast taco shop. An Eat Street location (2412 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls.) with a catering kitchen is also under construction, with hopes to be opened before the end of the summer.

West 7th's beer store/coffee shop now open

The folks behind the popular Beer Dabbler craft beer event have opened the Dabbler Depot on the site of the former Stransky's liquor shop in St. Paul.

The building had fallen into disrepair but has been completely remade into a sleek new shop that sports an impressive array of local beers, all lined up in coolers, and a curated selection of wine and high-quality liquor. On the side, separate from the liquor sales, is a small coffee shop serving Rusty Dog coffee from Madison, Wis. They also have doughnut holes from the Donut Hole and slices of pie from Key's Cafe available in the mornings; both have been selling out before noon.

The Dabbler Depot is at 1545 W. 7th St., St. Paul, dabblerdepot.com.

The Sheridan Room will close June 30.

The Sheridan Room is closing

In a social media post last week, the Sheridan Room in northeast Minneapolis announced that its final service would be June 30.

"We have both personal reasons and professional reasons for closing," the post states, before expressing gratitude and urging fans of the restaurant to come in for one more meal.

Owners Jon and Jarret Oulman and Joshua Mandelman opened the Sheridan Room (337 13th Av. NE., Mpls.) in late 2015 in the former Modern Cafe. It quickly became a neighborhood favorite for hearty brunch and legendary giant fried chicken sandwiches.

Restaurant staff recently suffered the loss of longtime Twin Cities chef Matthew Kempf, who was an employee there.

B.A.D. Wingz is closing

B.A.D. Wingz, the chicken and vegan wing outpost from Brittney and Gerard Klass, is closing in the North Loop Galley food hall on June 30. The couple said they are optimistic about their future, with things bustling at both of their Soul Bowl locations — at Graze food hall (520 N. 4th St., Mpls.) and in Richfield (7122 Chicago Av. S.).

More news worth noting

The rapid expansion of local salad chain Crisp & Green continues with a new location in Apple Valley. The restaurant, at 15610 English Av. S., Suite 300, opens July 9.

Pizza Karma is on the move. The restaurant known for its tandoor-fired, Indian-American fusion pizzas — with flavors like Saag Paneer and Chicken Tikka — is now making stops throughout the metro in its new food truck, launched in May. (Track the truck's whereabouts at pizzakarma.com/foodtruck or catch it at this year's State Fair.) Pizza Karma also has three restaurant locations, in Eden Prairie, Maple Grove and Blaine.