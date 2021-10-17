Daniel Craig made a surprise appearance on "Saturday Night Live" in a sketch dedicated to Prince.

In the bit, guest host Rami Malek was battling cast member Kenan Thompson for the leading role in a movie about the late Minneapolis legend. Both played air guitar as they attempted to imitate the singer.

Craig, who co-stars with Malek in the latest Bond movie, showed up late for the audition, dressed as a Shakespearean prince. Craig hosted "SNL" in March 2020.