Daniel Craig made a surprise appearance on "Saturday Night Live" in a sketch dedicated to Prince.
In the bit, guest host Rami Malek was battling cast member Kenan Thompson for the leading role in a movie about the late Minneapolis legend. Both played air guitar as they attempted to imitate the singer.
Craig, who co-stars with Malek in the latest Bond movie, showed up late for the audition, dressed as a Shakespearean prince. Craig hosted "SNL" in March 2020.
