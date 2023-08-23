Minnesotans in the southern half of the state on Wednesday are enduring a second straight day of dangerous heat, joining millions in the nation's midsection placed under weather warnings as temperatures take another shot at reaching the century mark.

An excessive heat warning covering an area from St. Cloud south to the Iowa border and extending into western Wisconsin remains in effect until 10 p.m., as high humidity combined with near-record temperatures could make it feel hotter than 100 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

A heat advisory will then take over from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 7 p.m. Thursday as a slight cooldown begins. But people venturing outdoors should still take precautions, the Weather Service said.

"Limit outdoor activity. Drink plenty of fluids. Avoid drinking alcohol. Wear light colored clothing," the Weather Service said. "Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities."

The Twin Cities set two records on Tuesday. The high temperature of 98 degrees broke the old record of 97 that had stood since 1971. But the sauna-like feel was a result of the dewpoint, which is the measurement of moisture in the air. The dewpoint hit a record 79 degrees at 9 p.m., shattering the previous record of 75 degrees set in 1968, the Minnesota Climatology Office said.

Hext indexes — summer's version of windchill — soared to near record highs, too, the Climatology Office said. The 114 degrees in the Twin Cities was the highest reading of the year and the highest since July 2019. The highest heat index in Minnesota Tuesday was 119 degrees in Princeton, Minn, the Weather Service said.

Kenny Blumenfeld, a senior climatologist, said the 114-degree reading was likely the fifth-highest in the metro since 1945. That type of data has not been tracked as closely as other weather phenomena, though, so it's difficult to determine actual records.

But nobody needed a number to feel the sultry conditions Tuesday, with a repeat on tap Wednesday.

Scores of people flocked to pools and lakes Tuesday to keep cool, and those could be popular destinations again Wednesday.

Local governments and nonprofits offered resources for people in need of a spot to cool down. Hennepin County provided an online map of cooling options — including its 41 libraries — and the Salvation Army offered up its service centers in Minneapolis, St. Paul and Brooklyn Park.

Few people had sought treatment for heat-related illnesses as of Wednesday morning, said Christine Hill, a spokeswoman for Hennepin County Medical Center. "Just two to three patients since Sunday," she said.

The extreme heat may also lead to buckling roads, the Weather Service warned, though as of Wednesday morning none had occurred, said MnDOT spokeswoman Anne Meyer. The agency has crews on standby should pavement pop, she added.

But Meyer said she was feeling the conditions Wednesday as she helped set up the agency's booth at the State Fair.

"I'm sweating like the Dickens," she said. "It's not comfortable."