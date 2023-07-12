More from Star Tribune
Dallas Wings destroy Lynx by 40 points
The Minnesota Lynx were defeated by the Dallas Wings 107-67 in an WNBA basketball game Wednesday afternoon, July 12, 2023 at Target Center in Minneapolis
Photography
Readers sent us their designs for new Minnesota, Hennepin County flags
Columnist Jennifer Brooks asked readers to come up with new flag designs for Minnesota and Hennepin County. She'll stitch some into reality.
Family members of Leneal Frazier deliver victim impact statements at his killer's sentencing
Ex-Minneapolis police officer Brian Cummings pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and was sentenced to workhouse for nine months.
Photography
Tiny hidden treasures
Opening Festival for the Trail of Small Wonders at the Westwood Hills Nature Center. The trail has "tiny hidden dwellings" for magical beings along the trail. The festival includes butterfly stilt walkers, live music, puppetry, storytelling, face painting, a dance performance, magic, and hands-on art stations.
Loved ones speak about the loss of Trinity Ottoson-Smith at her killer's sentencing
D'Pree Robinson was sentenced to 37 1/2 years for the killing of the 9-year-old.