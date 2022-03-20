Dakota United senior Indigo Jaworski spent part of the PI Division adapted floor hockey championship game playing goalie. He also scored a hat trick — when he was out on the floor as a forward.

"I have a little history with that," Jaworski said, of playing in net. "I was goalie for a few years before, so I have some experience with it."

Jaworski hadn't been the team's goaltender since his eighth- and ninth-grade years, according to Dakota United co-head coach Brett Sadek, in his 30th season. A lot of the Hawks had their time in goal this season, but Jaworski got the call Saturday with the shorter bench.

Once out on the floor, Jaworski's hat trick was part of a third-period comeback for Dakota United as it defeated three-time champion Brainerd 5-2 Saturday afternoon at Bloomington Jefferson High School. The Hawks (9-1) scored four third-period goals to erase a one-goal deficit. They also avenged a 3-1 loss to Brainerd in January.

"Brainerd is the toughest team in the league, so it feels really good to get a hat trick on them," Jaworski said.

The victory gives Dakota United its fifth PI Division title overall and first since 2016. The game marks the only loss of the season for the Warriors and snaps their three-year championship run. The Warriors won in 2017-19 before the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in no state tournaments the past two years.

Saturday, Brainerd took a 1-0 lead about five minutes into the game on a quick backhanded shot from senior defenseman Tre'Von Otey. But the Hawks responded only 27 seconds later to tie the game at a goal apiece. That's where the score remained after the first period.

The Warriors (10-1) took a 2-1 lead in the second period on a rebound goal from senior Kadyn Robinson. In the third period, the Hawks didn't waste much time getting back to a tie game. Only 1:01 into the period, Jaworski scored on the rebound. Jaworski gave the Hawks the lead on the power play a few minutes later.

The Hawks pushed their lead to two goals when junior Fiona Sitzmann scored to make it 4-2. Jaworski completed his hat trick with his second power-play goal with 3:14 left in the game.

"We had to get to a couple loose pucks and made a couple crazy-nice plays," Sadek said. "I think one was a rebound. We have three really good seniors, and they all had just the greatest weekend."

Alex Jorgenson, Sam Gerten and Jaworski represented the Hawks' senior class.

New Prague wins CI Division championship

New Prague/TCU/LSH/Belle Plaine/Jordan defeated Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville 12-3 to take the CI Division championship. Trojans senior Dylan Raaen and junior Ray Parker each scored four goals, while junior Aaron Adamson tallied a hat trick.

The Trojans took a 4-0 lead less than four minutes into the game on Raaen's first goal, two from Adamson and the first for Parker. Raaen had a hat trick by the end of the first period, giving his team a 6-2 lead.

The Trojans scored four more goals in the second for a 10-2 lead, with Parker netting his second and third goals. Carter Tupy also added a second-period goal.

"They play a team game," Trojans coach Shellie Kriha said. "That's kind of been our motto this year is, 'it's all about team.'"

Along with the offense, Kriha also mentioned senior defenseman Evan Minar who "really controls the game," and that's all his team needs, she said.

It's the second championship for the Trojans (10-0), having also won in 2014. They outscored opponents 35-4 in three tournament games this weekend. Returning to the state tournament after three years was a good feeling for Raaen.

"We didn't know how good we were going to do after losing special people [to graduation]," Raaen said. "But we got it.

"It was great to finally win one."

The Blazing Cats (8-2) made the championship game after beating previously undefeated Maple Grove, a team that averages more than 16 goals a game, 12-6 in the semifinals. Sophomore Caden Roseth scored a pair of first-period goals to cut the deficit to 4-2, and sophomore Conner Wilson scored the last goal of the game in the closing minutes.