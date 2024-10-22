As Viktor the Viking said on Instagram, “the skol chant is strong with this one.”
Star Wars actor Daisy Ridley does the ‘skol chant’ with Minnesota Vikings mascot
Ridley was in town for the Twin Cities Film Festival featuring her new film, “Magpie.”
By Leo Pomerenke
Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley took in a Vikings game before she appeared at the Twin Cities Film Festival Monday in St. Louis Park.
Ridley and her husband, Tom Bateman, watched the Vikings 31-29 loss to the Detroit Lions in a turf suite, appearing on the jumbotron during the game.
The next day, the Vikings posted a video on social media of Ridley wearing a Justin Jefferson jersey and doing the skol chant with Vikings mascot Viktor.
Ridley and Bateman were in town for their new film, “Magpie,” written by Bateman and starring Ridley. It made its Minnesota premiere at the Twin Cities Film Fest on Monday.
“When Ben and Anette’s daughter, Matilda, is cast in a film, alongside glamorous movie star Alicia, Ben is quickly drawn into Alicia’s world. As Ben becomes more intoxicated with Alicia, Anette is left at home with the baby, pushed to her emotional limits and psychologically on the brink,” the synopsis reads.
The Twin Cities Film Festival, held at Marcus West End Cinema in St. Louis Park, runs from Oct. 17-26.
about the writer
Leo Pomerenke
