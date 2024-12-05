Review: Despite vocal problems, Cyndi Lauper has fun in her Minneapolis farewell show

Wednesday’s 16½-song repertoire reminded 9,000 fans that, over the years, Lauper has delivered airy pop, peppy new wave, buoyant rock, rousing rockabilly, soaring standards, New Orleans party jams and, especially, heartfelt ballads. In Minneapolis, she gave a shout out to Prince, though not when she covered his “When You Were Mine” (from her debut album) bathed in purple lights. Although she surveyed her career in song, she didn’t offer anything from her 2010 album “Memphis Blues” or her 2013 Tony-winning musical “Kinky Boots.”