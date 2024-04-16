UnitedHealth Group spent about $872 million during the first quarter responding to the cyberattack at its Change Healthcare division.

For the full year, the costs for the attack could run as high as $1.6 billion, the Minnetonka-based health care giant reported Tuesday.

The numbers, which were released along with first quarter financial results, provide the fullest accounting so far of financial impacts from the cyberattack at Change Healthcare, which forced UnitedHealth Group to shut down a widely used claims processing system to contain the threat.

The majority of cyberattack expenses were excluded from the company's calculation of adjusted earnings, which came in significantly better than expected. Tuesday morning, the company's stock price was up more than 5% in early trading.

"This was an unprecedented attack, by a malicious actor, on the US health system," chief executive Andrew Witty said during a call with investors. "The attack disrupted the ability of care providers to file claims and be paid for their work. We've moved quickly to fill this gap."

UnitedHealth Group says it has now provided more than $6 billion in advance funding and interest-free loans to health care providers that have struggled to bill for their services due to the system outage. Health care providers are among those who have filed about two dozen lawsuits against UnitedHealth Group over impacts from the cyberattack.

In the first quarter, UnitedHealth Group incurred about $593 million in direct-response costs, including spending to restore the Change Healthcare system and temporary suspension of some care management rules, such as prior authorizations.

The company also saw about $279 in expenses from business disruptions at the subsidiary, meaning lost revenue and the expense of maintaining operations so they eventually can be re-launched, said John Rex, the company's chief financial officer.

Expenses for the direct response as well as the business disruption are continuing beyond the first quarter as UnitedHealth Group continues to report progress on restoring IT systems. The company maintained its adjusted net earnings outlook for the year of $27.50 to $28 per share, which excludes direct response costs but includes expenses from the business disruption.

UnitedHealth Group runs UnitedHealthcare, which is one of the nation's largest health insurers. At the end of March, just over 49 million people in the U.S. had coverage through the insurance division.

For the three-month period between January and March, UnitedHealth Group posted a loss of $1.4 billion on $99.8 billion of revenue, due primarily to the previously announced divestiture of its large hospital and clinic business in Brazil. The company said in December it expected to lose about $7 billion on the sale due in part to foreign currency translation losses.

Adjusted earnings for the first quarter came in at $6.91 per share for the quarter, better than the $6.62 per share expected by analysts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



