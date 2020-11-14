Long-snapper Austin Cutting and fullback C.J. Ham returned to the field Saturday as the Vikings got in their final practice before Monday night’s game in Chicago.

Meanwhile, tight end Irv Smith Jr. (groin) was not practicing during the brief portion open to the media.

Cutting was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and practiced for the first time this week. Ham also saw his first practice of the week.

Cornerback Cameron Dantzler also practiced again and appears ready to return to action on Monday night.