Sports

Curl-Salemme scores twice in Frost's 2-1 OT win over Charge in Game 2 of PWHL championship series

Britta Curl-Salemme tied it with 16 seconds left and scored at 16:24 of overtime to give the defending champion Minnesota Frost a 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Charge on Thursday night, evening the PWHL championship series at a game apiece.

The Associated Press
May 23, 2025 at 3:00AM

OTTAWA, Ontario — Britta Curl-Salemme tied it with 16 seconds left and scored at 16:24 of overtime to give the defending champion Minnesota Frost a 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Charge on Thursday night, evening the PWHL championship series at a game apiece.

Ottawa opened the best-of-five series with a 2-1 overtime victory Tuesday night. Game 3 is Saturday in St. Paul, Minnesota.

After Jocelyne Larocque broke through for Ottawa with 2:35 left in regulation, Curl-Salemme tied it off a rebound on a power play with 16 seconds remaining with goalie Maddie Rooney also off for an extra attacker.

In overtime, the puck went to Curl-Salemme in the high slot off a scramble and she swatted it past Gwyneth Philips.

Rooney stopped 37 shots. Philips made 22 saves.

___

AP Women's Hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Rosario's pinch-hit single in 10th lifts Nationals to 8-7 win over Braves

Pinch-hitter Amed Rosario singled home the winning run in the 10th inning and the Washington Nationals topped the Atlanta Braves 8-7 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory.

Sports

Curl-Salemme scores twice in Frost's 2-1 OT win over Charge in Game 2 of PWHL championship series

Sports

Santana's 2-run double, Bibee's 7 scoreless innings help Guardians beat Tigers 7-0 in ALDS rematch